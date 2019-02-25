Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne "Peachie" Aponick. View Sign

Joanne "Peachie" Aponick, 78, of Ringtown, went to heaven on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, to be with her beloved husband and daughter.



Born in Gilberton, Dec. 16, 1940, Joanne was a daughter of the late Joseph and Alberta Yockachonis Zarcufsky.



She attended the former J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah, and then work-ed in the local garment industry. She was last employed by and was retired from Jeld-Wen in Ringtown.



Peachie loved going to the casino with her sister, Nikki, and a good bingo game and playing pinochle with her sister in-law, Bonnie and her friend, Mary. Her grandsons were the loves of her life and she enjoyed going on vacation with them and her children.



In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Roseann, on Jan. 4, 2019, and a brother, Joseph Zarcufsky.



Peachie is survived by her children, Tracey Aponick, Billy Jo, wife of David Burger and Joseph Aponick and his wife, Jennifer. She is also survived by sisters, Anna Jankaitis, Charlotte Litwak and Lenore "Nikki" Zarcufsky. Her two grandsons, Jonas and Caleb, survive as does her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Bonnie Aponick, along with aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Mary's Church on North Center Street in Ringtown. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Peachie will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Peachie's family during this time of need. You may leave a condolence online at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Joanne "Peachie" Aponick, 78, of Ringtown, went to heaven on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, to be with her beloved husband and daughter.Born in Gilberton, Dec. 16, 1940, Joanne was a daughter of the late Joseph and Alberta Yockachonis Zarcufsky.She attended the former J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah, and then work-ed in the local garment industry. She was last employed by and was retired from Jeld-Wen in Ringtown.Peachie loved going to the casino with her sister, Nikki, and a good bingo game and playing pinochle with her sister in-law, Bonnie and her friend, Mary. Her grandsons were the loves of her life and she enjoyed going on vacation with them and her children.In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Roseann, on Jan. 4, 2019, and a brother, Joseph Zarcufsky.Peachie is survived by her children, Tracey Aponick, Billy Jo, wife of David Burger and Joseph Aponick and his wife, Jennifer. She is also survived by sisters, Anna Jankaitis, Charlotte Litwak and Lenore "Nikki" Zarcufsky. Her two grandsons, Jonas and Caleb, survive as does her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Bonnie Aponick, along with aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Mary's Church on North Center Street in Ringtown. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Peachie will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Peachie's family during this time of need. You may leave a condolence online at www.ringtownfuneral.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home

412 West Main Street

Ringtown , PA 17967

(570) 889-3804 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close