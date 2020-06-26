Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Keefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne C. Keefer


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne C. Keefer Obituary
Joanne C. Keefer, 82, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born June 10, 1938, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Christine E. (Toohey) Everly.

Joanne was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1956. She worked as a lab secretary first at Phoenixville Hospital and then at Eagleville Hospital.

Joanne was a member of the former St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon, and a member of St. Patrick's church retirement group. Joanne loved doing crafts and cross stitch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald W. Keefer Sr., on March 19, 2012; two sons, Timothy D. Keefer and Donald W. Keefer Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Sophia; a sister, Janice Spano.

Joanne is survived by a daughter, Tammy L. Damore and her husband, Michael, of Pottsville; nine grandchildren, Dann, Kristin, Courtney, Kendra, Alicia, Melissa, Michael, Jason and Kaitlin; 14 great-grandchildren, Stella, Brianna, Isabella, Devin, Vincent, Eathan, Noah, Emily, Preston, Samual, Eliana, Ezekiel, Madison and Aiden; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Joanne's Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -