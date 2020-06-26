|
Joanne C. Keefer, 82, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born June 10, 1938, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Christine E. (Toohey) Everly.
Joanne was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1956. She worked as a lab secretary first at Phoenixville Hospital and then at Eagleville Hospital.
Joanne was a member of the former St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon, and a member of St. Patrick's church retirement group. Joanne loved doing crafts and cross stitch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald W. Keefer Sr., on March 19, 2012; two sons, Timothy D. Keefer and Donald W. Keefer Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Sophia; a sister, Janice Spano.
Joanne is survived by a daughter, Tammy L. Damore and her husband, Michael, of Pottsville; nine grandchildren, Dann, Kristin, Courtney, Kendra, Alicia, Melissa, Michael, Jason and Kaitlin; 14 great-grandchildren, Stella, Brianna, Isabella, Devin, Vincent, Eathan, Noah, Emily, Preston, Samual, Eliana, Ezekiel, Madison and Aiden; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Joanne's Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
