Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne C. Nahill. View Sign

Joanne C. Nahill, 66, of Wyncote, passed away Friday while a resident of Wyncote Place.



Born Feb. 23, 1953, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Edna Buggy.



Joanne was a 1971 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and later went on to graduate from Thompson Institute with an associate's degree.



She was of the Catholic faith.



Joanne worked in Harrisburg with Laventhol and Horwath Accounting as an executive secretary.



She was married to State Representative Charles Nahill Jr., who passed away in 2009. Charles served as a representative from 1979-1992.



In addition to her parents and husband, Joanne is preceded in death by her sister, Linda Burke.



Joanne is survived by her siblings, Ann Chekan, of Harrisburg, Marty Buggy, husband to Chris, of Orwigsburg, and Louise Webb, wife of William, of Calabash, N.C., along with several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends are welcome from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at



Sign the guest book at

Joanne C. Nahill, 66, of Wyncote, passed away Friday while a resident of Wyncote Place.Born Feb. 23, 1953, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Edna Buggy.Joanne was a 1971 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and later went on to graduate from Thompson Institute with an associate's degree.She was of the Catholic faith.Joanne worked in Harrisburg with Laventhol and Horwath Accounting as an executive secretary.She was married to State Representative Charles Nahill Jr., who passed away in 2009. Charles served as a representative from 1979-1992.In addition to her parents and husband, Joanne is preceded in death by her sister, Linda Burke.Joanne is survived by her siblings, Ann Chekan, of Harrisburg, Marty Buggy, husband to Chris, of Orwigsburg, and Louise Webb, wife of William, of Calabash, N.C., along with several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends are welcome from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Funeral Home Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home

75 Memorial Drive

Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972

570-385-7350 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close