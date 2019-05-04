JoAnne Dorothy Pflueger, resident of Arnold, Md., passed away April 23, 2019.
JoAnne was born in Pottsville, to Helen Grickis and Joseph McNavage.
She was raised in New Philadelphia. She met her husband, John, married and raised two children, Susan and John, in Arnold, Md.
JoAnne worked at Broadneck High School for 25 years before retiring. She was very proud to be a part of the Broadneck High School staff. A couple of her many talents included sewing and creating beautiful family heirlooms. She loved camping and was always up for shopping.
She is happily reunited in heaven with her husband, John, and son, John.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (husband, Thomas) Ray; brother, Thomas McNavage; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Pflueger; grandchildren, Kelli, Christina, Courtney (husband, Chris), Michael (wife, Pamela), Emilee (fiancé, Grant); great-grandchildren, Cameron, Collin, Aubrey, Clara and Carter; her loving friend, Barbara Butler.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 4, 2019