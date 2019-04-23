Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Hepler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born June 15, 1931, she was a daughter of the late John and Florence Hahner Bentz.



She was the widow of Sterling "Skeet" Hepler.



Skeet and Joanne loved to travel. For 20 years, they drove back and forth to Arizona, where they had a home and spent the winters there. Also enjoyed a trip to Germany for the Passion Play with St. John the Baptist Church, a trip to Alaska and a Mexican Cruise.



Joanne was previously employed at the former Good Samaritan Hospital in the medical records department, the office of Dr. Croley and United Cerebral Palsy. She was last employed at Scott Millwork along with her husband and co-owner, until they both retired.



She was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville, where she was baptized, went to grade school and married, lifetime member of the former Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary and St. John's Catholic Women's Union.



She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1949.



She is survived by a stepdaughter, Loren Reichert and husband, Bill, Cressona; a stepson, Duane Hepler and wife, Nancy, Cressona; two step-grandchildren, Jason Hepler and wife, Crystal, Harrisburg, and Melissa Hepler, Baltimore; two step-great-grandchildren, Caleb and Caden Hepler; sister, Lois Desch and husband, Ed, Arizona; brothers, John and wife, Pat, New Jersey, and Robert and wife, Donna, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ambrose R.C.C., Schuylkill Haven. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. Family requests donations to St. John the Baptist Church Building Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit



