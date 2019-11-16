|
|
Joanne L. Dunheimer, 84, of North Manheim Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born in Pottsville, July 6, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Louise (Gruber) Mohl.
Joanne was a 1953 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
She was the owner of Seven Stars Hotel for over 25 years. She was a member of Goodwill Hose Company, Yorkville Hose Company, Roedersville Fish & Game and Mechanicsville Fish & Game.
Joanne was preceded in death by her late husband, Arthur Bisch Paul; sister, Jean Mohl; brothers, Frank and Jim Mohl; granddaughter, Joanne Hollywood.
Surviving are her husband of 40 years, George F. Dunheimer; daughters, Diane Kramer and husband, Donald, of West West Terrace, Kathy Hartman and husband, Dennis, of New Ringgold, Ellen Staller and husband, Robert, of Pine Grove, Jodi Davison and husband, Chris, of Orwigsburg, and Mary Alice Schu, of Orwigsburg; one son, Drew Dunheimer and wife, Lori, of Downingtown; 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. Interment will be private. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 16, 2019