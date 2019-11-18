Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
Joanne M. McAndrew


1946 - 2019
Joanne M. McAndrew
Joanne M. McAndrew, 72, of Ashland, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, where she lost her battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 22,1946, a daughter of the late Eugene and Helen Kanousky.

She was a graduate of Shenandoah High School, Class of 1964.

Joanne was a retired business owner of M&M Sandwich Shop in Ashland, where she and her late husband, James "Mumbo" McAndrew, served the community for 33 years.

Joanne was known for her love for animals, especially her puppies or as she would call them her "fur babies."

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McAndrew, in 2016, whom she was married to for 51 years.

Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly, of Rogers, Ark.; a son, Thomas "TJ," husband of Marianne McAndrew, of Ashland; four grandchildren, Cameron and Ian Parker and Taylor and Mackenzie McAndrew; her precious pups, Callie and Lily; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's memory can be made to Hillside SPCA, Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.kullfuneral.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
