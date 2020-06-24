|
Joanne Maloney, 88, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, June 21, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville, where the staff lovingly called her fudgie and Joani.
Born July 18, 1931, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late William and Helen Peifer Wewer.
She was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1949. Joanne was a member of the former St. Mauritius Roman Catholic Church, now St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, Ashland. She was employed as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Co. and later worked at the former Flash Discount Store of Ashland as a clerk. Her passion was playing bingo with her sister, Marie, and her friend, Midge, at St. Joe's Hall every Friday night. She was a bookworm and loved playing tennis, helping the elderly and bowling. Active in local elections, she worked the election board in Ashland.
Preceding her in death was her husband, James Maloney, passing in 1971; sisters, Dorothy Narcovich, and Marie Kitsock; a brother, William Wewer.
Survivors are daughter, Catherine, wife of Michael Pizzoli, of Atlas; daughter, Jolene Kenneff, of Ashland; son, James Maloney and his wife, Denise, Ashland; her twin sister, who lovingly called each other "Honey Bunch," Janet Madden and her husband, Larry; sister-in-law, Betty Wewer, of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Michael Pizzoli, Jesse and Jason Derr; nieces and nephews.
As per restrictions associated with COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland. Private interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Centralia. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
