Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Kraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Marie (Morrison) Kraft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Marie (Morrison) Kraft Obituary

Joanne Marie (Morrison) Kraft died August 6, 2020, following progressive stages of Alzheimer's Disease.

Born Jan. 22, 1937, to Joseph L. Morrison and Mildred "Mickey" Morrison [Lieper], Joanne grew up in Silver Spring, Md., attending Academy of the Holy Names, but lived most of her adult life in Orwigsburg, where she raised four children and worked as an interior decorator. Joanne loved to travel and had a wide circle of friends who meant the world to her.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Morrison; her sister, Sherry Wilbert; her four children, Ned Kraft (Sheila), Kevin Kraft (Diane), Rita Ann Kraft and Brian Kraft; grandchildren, William Omlor (Ashley), Mahlon Omlor (Beth), Sylta Cubranich, Piro Cubranich, Noah Kraft, Helen Kraft, Smith Kraft and Martin Kraft; one great-grandchild, Liam Omlor; all of whom will miss her greatly.

Joanne will be interred in a private ceremony at Trinity Episcopal, Pottsville. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, where Joanne volunteered for many years.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -