Joanne T. Rolko, 77, of Barnesville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Heritage Hills Senior Living Center, Weatherly.
Born Saturday, May 15, 1943, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen (Wiskerski) Uscilowicz.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Rolko; sister, Alice Quick; brother, John Uscilowicz.
Surviving are sons, Edward Rolko, of Hamburg, Forrest Rolko and his wife, Ann, of Tamaqua; daughter, Carolyn Kenyon and her companion, Rick Keeler, of Vestal, N.Y.; sister, Terry DeFelice and her husband, Rick, of Eldersburg, Md.; grandchildren, Britney, Megan, Aaron, Jason, Scott and Bryan; five great-grandchildren.
Joanne owned and operated Mr. Edwards Beauty Salon, Shenandoah, for many years with her late husband, and also worked for PA National Bank, Saint Clair and Frackville. She was a graduate of Shenandoah High School and member of St. Michael Greek Catholic Church, Shenandoah. Joanne loved tending to her home, gardening and keeping it looking beautiful. She enjoyed archery and was an avid reader.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550. A Celebration of Joanne's Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until time of services. Memorials in her name can be sent to Toy's for Tot's Marine Corp Lg. Det 626, to Cheryl Laub, 25 Mantzville Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020