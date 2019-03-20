Jocelyn Ann Bachert, 82, of Schnecksville, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in At Home Palliative & Hospice Foundation, Schnecksville.
Born Nov. 2, 1936, in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Metro and Helen Maholick.
She was a graduate of St. Ann's High School, Class of 1954. She was employed as a secretary for the state of Pennsylvania until her retirement. Jocelyn was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Walnutport. She enjoyed gardening, antiques and traveling to her home in Canada with her husband, Arthur.
Jocelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 2018.
Jocelyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Sally Roush and husband, Harry; good friends, Elizabeth Dimmich, William Dimmich and Marion Mraz; along with other friends.
Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, March 25, in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Cherryville Road, Northampton. Arrangements are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to in memory of Jocelyn.
