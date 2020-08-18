Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Jodie M. Mintzer

Jodie M. Mintzer Obituary

Jodie M. Mintzer, 59, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, at home.

Born Dec. 21, 1960, in Reading, she was a daughter of Betty L. (Moyer) Smith, of Cressona, and the late Calvin Smith.

She was the wife of Jeffrey Mintzer.

Jodie last worked as a CNA in Kempton.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dee Basom, and a sister, Virginia Horst.

Jodie is survived by three daughters, Angelique Keiths, of Wernersville, Jacquelin Sites, of Pottsville, and Madison Reinert, of Kutztown; three sons, Nathan Sites, of Pottsville, Sean Mintzer, of Pottsville, and Shane Mintzer, of Schuylkill Haven; two sisters, Linda Phillips, of Cressona, and and Frances Lake, of Florida. She is also survived by two grandchildren whom Jeff and Jodie raised, Zaden and Harmoni Sites, of Schuylkill Haven; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services are private at the convenience of family. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
