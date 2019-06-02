Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Jody L. Hoster

Jody L. Hoster Obituary
Jody Lynn Karkanica Hoster, of Minersville, returned to the earth Wednesday at the age of 51.

Born in Pottsville, May 29 1968, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Josephine Vanzl Karkanica.

Jody was an avid music lover and known for her passion for dancing. She could be spotted at the local picnics dancing to the families traditional polkas. Jody will be remembered for her long blonde hair, her gift to gab and most of all she had love for her family.

In addition to her parents, Jody was predeceased by a sister, Cheryl Karkanica, and a nephew, Paul G. Krieger.

Jody is survived by her loving children, Damien P. Karkanica, Sonja Karkanica and Dwight Hoster; her admired and loved grandchildren, Korvin, Kenzie, Dayle and Abigail; her sisters, Karen DeCarr, wife of Skip, Brenda Colna, wife of Paul, and Debra Miller; six nieces, Salena, Rachel, Justene, Amanda, Kendra and Vanessa; four nephews, Steven, Joshua, Brett and Evian; her aunt, Marie Bainbridge, wife of Butch; cousins; great-nephews and great-nieces.

The family will accept visitors from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home or by visiting www.dutcavich.com. Donations will be used according to the family's needs.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2019
