Joel Keith Herring, 51, of Fair Road, Wayne Township, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home.



Born on Nov. 24, 1967, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William Sr. and Dorothy I. Neidlinger Herring.



He attended Blue Mountain High School and was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove. He was also a member of the Friedensburg Gun Club, Shartlesville Gun Club, Rock Fish and Game and Summit Station Fire Company. Joel was a construction worker for J D Eckman Inc., in Atglen, Pa.



Surviving are four brothers, William Herring Jr. and Jeffrey Herring, of Schuylkill Haven, Michael Herring, of Minnesota, Rodney Herring, of Pine Grove; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with the Rev. Eugene Eckroth officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. The family would prefer no flowers and contributions be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY or online at parkinson.org in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



