Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel K. Herring

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joel K. Herring Obituary
Joel Keith Herring, 51, of Fair Road, Wayne Township, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home.

Born on Nov. 24, 1967, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William Sr. and Dorothy I. Neidlinger Herring.

He attended Blue Mountain High School and was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove. He was also a member of the Friedensburg Gun Club, Shartlesville Gun Club, Rock Fish and Game and Summit Station Fire Company. Joel was a construction worker for J D Eckman Inc., in Atglen, Pa.

Surviving are four brothers, William Herring Jr. and Jeffrey Herring, of Schuylkill Haven, Michael Herring, of Minnesota, Rodney Herring, of Pine Grove; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with the Rev. Eugene Eckroth officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. The family would prefer no flowers and contributions be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY or online at parkinson.org in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now