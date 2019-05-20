Johanne R. Fabiani, 93, of Pottsville, died Friday night at Schuylkill Center.
She was born Jan. 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Mary DiCello Luppino.
She was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.
Johanne was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, Catholic Daughters, a former member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, where she helped out with the spaghetti dinners and was a member to the church's Ladies Guild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Fabiani, on Dec. 14, 2001; siblings, Mary Luppino, Gayton Luppino, Anthony Luppino, Grace Joy and Joseph Luppino.
Surviving are two sons, Vincent Fabiani and his wife, Darlene, West West Terrace, and Gerard Fabiani, Pottsville; a daughter, Michelle Sekula and her husband, George, Towanda; five grandchildren, Alicia Gombola and her husband, Patrick, Pottsville, Melissa Fabiani, Nashville, Tenn., Dr. Stacy Sekula Madaus and her husband, Justin Madaus, Chicago, Ill., Joseph R. Sekula and his wife, Sabrina, Ulster, and Justin M. Sekula, Canton, Mich.; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Michele Madaus, Lucas and Nora Gombola; a step-great-granddaughter, Savannah Finan; a brother, Michael Luppino, Lansdale; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. Edward B. Connolly as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, and from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Nativity BVM Preservation Fund, 1 Lawton Hill, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Johanne's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 20, 2019