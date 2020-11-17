Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
John A. Myers

John A. Myers Obituary

John A. Myers, 84, of Garden Avenue, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at home.

Born Jan. 3, 1936, in Suedberg, he was a son of the late Ralph and Marie Bohr Myers.

He was a 1954 graduate of Pine Grove High School, a 1957 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens Trade School, Lancaster, and a 1959 graduate of International Correspondence Schools, Scranton.

John was a tool and die maker and worked for Bethlehem Steel, Lebanon, and then Hoffman Industries.

He was a member of various gun clubs in the Lebanon area.

Preceding him in death were three sisters, Hazel Stager, Eleanor Myers and Mary Barr.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan and husband, Donald Schwartz, of Pine Grove; a granddaughter, Jeniffer Schwartz; a sister, Anna Cowden, of Lebanon; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Outwood Lutheran Cemetery, 934 Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Terry Jansma officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Outwood Lutheran Church, c/o Henry Snyder, treasurer, 706 Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory.

H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
