John A. "Jack" Wargo Jr., 71, of Grier City, passed away Wednesday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, after losing his battle with on-going health issues.



Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, he was a son of Jennie Kaminsky Wargo and the late John A. Wargo Sr.



He was a graduate of the former St. Fidelis Catholic School and was a 1965 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School.



Jack served his country in the Army during the Vietnam era from 1969 to 1971. He was a cook, baker and expert marksman. Jack also served in the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania. He was employed by the Atlas Powder Company for over 25 years, until its closing, and then held various other jobs until his retirement. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushrooming, baking, metal detecting and all outdoor activities. He was also a fine "Pysanky" artist and a great cook.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Justin John.



In addition to his mother, Jack is survived by one sister, Michele Denny and her husband, Jonathan, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one brother, Jamie "Ernie" Wargo and his wife, Patricia "Patti," of Barnesville; a niece, Kelly Lucas; a nephew, Patrick Wargo; and his best friend and neighbor, Dave Schaller.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a religious service at 11 a.m. Monday morning from David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City. The Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher will officiate. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Mahanoy Township. Friends may call and visit with the family beginning at 10 a.m. Monday morning. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.



