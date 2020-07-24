Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Allen Wetzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Allen Wetzel Obituary

John Allen Wetzel, 19 months, of McAdoo, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born Dec. 3, 2018, in Pottsville, he was a son of Clarence Wetzel Jr. and Jessica Hettler.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Clarence Wetzel III; sister, Annabel Wetzel; grandparents, Brian and Margaret Hettler, Jo Ann and Scott Farkas, Clarence Wetzel Sr. and Ann Gray; great-grandmothers, Nancy Meiser and Nancy Wetzel and Pattie Stevenson.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Friedens Cemetery, Hegins, with Pastor Kenny Smith officiating. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -