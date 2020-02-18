|
|
John C. Baumgartner, 71, of Pottsville, died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
He was born Aug. 4, 1948, in Baltimore, Md.
He was a diesel mechanic prior to retiring.
He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Llewellyn.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty and Linda; a brother, Rudy.
John is survived by his wife, Mun Ju Jackson Baumgartner; a daughter, Stacy Landis; three grandchildren; a son-in-law, Michael Landis.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences with John's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 18, 2020