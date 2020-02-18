Home

POWERED BY

Services
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
For more information about
John Baumgartner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Baumgartner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Baumgartner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Baumgartner Obituary
John C. Baumgartner, 71, of Pottsville, died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

He was born Aug. 4, 1948, in Baltimore, Md.

He was a diesel mechanic prior to retiring.

He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Llewellyn.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty and Linda; a brother, Rudy.

John is survived by his wife, Mun Ju Jackson Baumgartner; a daughter, Stacy Landis; three grandchildren; a son-in-law, Michael Landis.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences with John's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -