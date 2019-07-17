John C. "Moose" Bogdon, 79, of Johnstown, formerly of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019.



Born June 17, 1940, in Pottsville, he was a son of Joseph and Anna Abrachinsky Bogdon.



John was a graduate of J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. John retired from Bethlehem Steel in Bethlehem, after 30 years of service.



He was a devout past member of St. George Catholic Church in Shenandoah, and later after moving to Johns-town, he joined St. Benedict Catholic Church. John enjoyed skiing and swimming. He loved spending time with his daughter, granddaughter and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John Cominsky.



He is survived by his loving daughter, Susan (Bill) Laudermilch, Bloomsburg; granddaughter, Veronica Laudermilch; sister, Ursula A. Cominsky, Johnstown; nieces and nephews.



At John's request, there will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Father David S. Peles, pastor. Military rites will be conducted at the church by Menoher Post 155 VFW Ritual Team. Private inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being served by Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Johnstown. Online condolences may be posted to www.wharrisfuneralhome.com. Cremation by Laurel Highlands Crematory at Harris Funeral Home.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 17, 2019