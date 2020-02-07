|
|
John C. Davis Sr. passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2020, at home in Ellicott City, Md., surrounded by his loving wife, Patricia A. Davis, and his three sons, John Jr., Mark and Scott Davis.
Born June 24, 1939, in Donaldson, he was a son of John W. and Dorothy M. Davis.
Mr. Davis was a nationally recognized member of the information security community. His areas of expertise related to computer security, computer architecture, supercomputers, artificial intelligence, microelectronics, advanced processing techniques, and optical and magnetic data storage.
At NSA, he served as a commissioner on the president's Commission on Critical Infrastructure Protection and, subsequently, as the senior representative to Critical Infrastructure Assurance Office. His prior positions included assignments as the director of the National Computer Security Center (1994-1999); Deputy Chief of Research and Technology (1992-1994); Chief of Microelectronics Office (1987-1992); and chief of Computer and Processing Technology Office (1982-1987). Complementary to these assignments, Mr. Davis has served as a member of the Computer System Security Privacy Advisory Board, sponsored by Department of Commerce; a subcommittee chair on National Security Telecommunications and Information System Security Committee, sponsored by the Department of Defense (DoD); and an executive committee member of Research and Development Committee for Critical Infrastructure Protection, sponsored by the White House's Office of Science and Technology. Additionally, he was a co-chair of the National Information System Security Conference, a premier annual information security event.
As a PCCIP commissioner, he developed national policy and strategic recommendations for the president to ensure the availability and continued operation of critical infrastructures (e.g. banking and finance, information and communications, energy and transportation) with these concepts being incorporated into formal federal policy through Presidential Decision Directive. He participated in commission liaison and outreach activities in the form of public hearings, meetings with industry, government representatives, and special interest groups; and presentations at workshops and seminars. He also served as a subject-matter-expert for information security issues.
He led a PCCIP team of senior government executives and industry representatives which produced a comprehensive, succinct digest detailing significant information concerning operational continuity of the information and communications infrastructure sector, including associated threats, vulnerabilities, best practices and other pertinent data to support commission recommendations.
He led a CIAO interagency team that formulated the conceptual framework for a national level, strategic infrastructure protection research and development plan, which included participation by both the government and private industry to mitigate associated cyber and physical threats.
Concurrently, he served as an executive member of the OSTP R&D Committee, which surveyed existing federal government R&D programs relating to infrastructure protection and information assurance. He participated in providing recommendations to the president concerning the potential for leveraging existing projects and proposed a priority ranking for future programmatic efforts to support PDD-63 objectives based on potential funding targets. He also served as the CIAO point of contact for all R&D issues associated with physical and cyber threats to critical infrastructures.
As the director of National Computer Security Center, he was a member of the executive committee, which was responsible for the management and execution of the federal government's almost half-billion-dollar Information System Security Program. Associated responsibilities included directing projects and supervising efforts to assess the threats to and vulnerabilities of complex information systems, providing cost-effective security solutions for those systems, developing related research and development plans, and assisting departments and agencies in improving their security posture.
He served as the NSA senior executive account representative to the U.S. Pacific Command, he was responsible for the information system security programs and associated personnel in the Pacific-rim countries and managed area responsibilities and conducted liaison visits with each respective PACOM element in Hawaii, Korea, Japan, Australia and Alaska to ensure that senior military commanders were receiving full information security support from NSA. He developed an orientation training program emphasizing technical competence and customer focus for NSA field assignees.
As subcommittee chairman of National Security Telecommunications and Information System Security Committee, evaluated emerging trends in information security threats and vulnerabilities and identified pertinent topics for research, discussion, and subsequent review by the committee, which included representatives from Defense Department, the Intelligence Community, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Civil departments and agencies. He directly reported on significant NSTISSC subcommittee issues to the assistant secretary of Defense for Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence to support defense-wide actions to protect the operation and integrity of sensitive information systems. Organized an annual off-site executive seminar for senior leaders representing all federal government departments and agencies, to include identifying relevant issues and chairing various panels and sessions as a subject-matter-expert on current information security topics.
As the NSA representative to the Computer System Security and Privacy Advisory Board, provided expertise on such issues as security architectures, encryption, digital signatures, electronic commerce, incident detection and warning, and authentication. Provided advice and made recommendations for formal policy, including potential legislation to the secretary of commerce, director of NSA and Congress, on matters relating to information security and privacy relative to the federal government, as mandated by the CSSPAB charter under the Computer Security Act of 1987.
He led a team that facilitated the administrative and technical aspects associated with the transition of hardware and software security assessments from the previous "Orange Book" specifications, which had served as the de facto criteria in the U.S. for entities concerned with evaluating the security level of new products, to the neoteric "Common Criteria" standard, which has significantly enhanced overall information security posture by being afforded both national and international acceptance. Interfaced extensively to include resolution of contentious issues, with private sector, federal government and foreign country technical and managerial personnel involved in information security product design, development, testing, production and marketing.
As deputy chief of research and technology, directed operations for an organization of 600 engineers, mathematicians, computer scientists and physicists to include strategic planning, budget formulation and execution, quality assurance and product assessment for emerging requirements relating to information security, signals intelligence and microelectronics. He managed various leading-edge collaborative research programs to include extensive interface with the Defense Advanced Research and Development Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Central Intelligence Agency and private industry software and hardware manufacturers. He developed innovative and adaptive reengineering programs for various NSA workforce elements, leveraged productivity through team development, implemented acceptance of quantitative and qualitative performance metrics as appropriate, and established a customer-focused approach to quality assurance and product recognition.
As chief of the microelectronics office, he directed efforts to develop a full production capability for highly classified microchip projects, including chip design, manufacture, packaging and testing. He developed a microelectronics strategic plan, including conducting comprehensive operational requirements surveys, developing cost benefit analyses for various manufacturing options, and completing technical evaluations to support appropriate recommendations to improve operations and increase efficiency.
As chief of the Computer and Processing Technology Office, he was responsible for oversight of original research projects relating to artificial intelligence, computer graphics, modeling and simulation tools, supercomputing, interoperability among security components, and recording and storage. Developed programmatic goals and objectives, project milestones and performance data indicators for multiple complex initiatives and established risk management criteria for new development methodologies. He directed efforts of engineers and physicists responsible for programs that resulted in the creation of digital and analog optical processing systems, automated mass-storage systems, and advanced recorders for intelligence missions.
As a member of the IEEE Mass Storage Executive Committee, he provided subject matter expertise on the interface of information security issues, current mass storage techniques and related emerging technologies, and assisted in organizing the annual International Mass Storage Symposium.
After a thirty-year career with NSA, he joined KPMG, where he held senior level technical and managerial positions responsible for various phases of developing, planning and implementing information protection and information collection solutions. After KPMG, he went on to become a partner at Mitretek Systems, where he continued his work within the cybersecurity field.
Additional Affiliations: Master Member of Free Masonry and member of Shriner's Organization; Army Veteran; member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion; Department of Defense: Millimeter Microwave Integrated Circuit Committee, former executive committee member; Advisory Group on Electron Devices, former member; NSA: Microelectronics Design System Working Group, former chair, Magnetic Recording Committee, former member; National Archives Advisory Committee, former member; National Research Council Committee on Preservation of the U.S. Historical Records, former member.
He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1961 with a B.S. in Physics and received his M.S. in Solid State Physics in 1962. He completed an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 1972. He went from graduate school at Penn State to Bell Telephone Labs. He served two years as a lieutenant in the Army Signal Corps at NSA. In 1965, he joined NSA as a civilian.
He received the NSA Director's Distinguished Service Medal, in 1999; the Meritorious Executive Service Award, in 1992; and the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, in 1991
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Ann Davis; three sons, John Jr., of Boston, Mass., Mark, of Kinderhook, N.Y., and Scott, of Pocomoke, Md.; four grandchildren, Sarah, Ryan, Myles and Max.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or . Memorial services will be private. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020