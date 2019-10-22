Home

Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Park
Tamaqua, PA
John C. Dolbin Obituary
John C. Dolbin, just two weeks shy of his 80th birthday, went home to the arms of the Lord on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, due to complications of pneumonia.

He was raised in Mahanoy City, and traveled back "home" frequently to visit family and friends. After high school, he joined the Air Force and became a top rated mechanic and eventually foreman for his beloved Delta Air Lines for more than 45 years.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Kathy Dolbin; parents, Lorraine and Robert Dolbin; two daughters, Michele and Casey Dolbin; brothers, Thomas and James.

He is survived by his children, Robyn Dolbin Chaisson, of Massachusetts, Michael and his wife, Brenda Dolbin, of Maryland, Jody and Tammy Dolbin, of Texas, Timmy and Daneta Dolbin, also of Texas, and Tracey and Scott Cothran, of Maryland, and his companion, Jane Wendling, of Maryland. He also leaves behind his 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his loving brother, Robert, of Pa.; sisters, Nancy Thompson and Shelley Smith, of Pa.; nieces and nephews; many friends.

Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care Pa., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Sky-View Memorial Park in Tamaqua. Memorial contributions may be made to Juveniles Diabetes Research Foundation, 825 Hammonds Ferry Road, Suite H, Linthicum, MD 21090. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
