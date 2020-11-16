Home

More Obituaries for John Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Kelly

John C. Kelly Obituary

John Charles Kelly, 80, of Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, died Saturday, Nov. 14, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.

He was born June 30, 1940, a son of the late James and Elizabeth Kanter Kelly.

He was a former owner of Kelly Printing in Saint Clair, which was started by his father, and later P&K sales in Port Carbon. He was a Navy veteran, and a member of the New Philadelphia American Legion. He was a member of Good Will Fire Company in Port Carbon, and was a charter member of the Schuylkill County Fireman's Historical Society in Shenandoah. He was a former code enforcement officer in Port Carbon. He was always joking and enjoyed spending time with his family whom he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Wiyda Kelly, of Port Carbon; a daughter, Kristine Kelly-Kaplan, of Elizabethtown; grandchildren, Ryan and his wife, Brittany, Cody with Amanda, Ava Grace, Nikki and Anthony; great-grandchildren Damon, Jazmyn, Isabella and Lyndsey; a nephew, Kevon; a good friend, Blackie.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at Minnig-Berger Funeral Home, Tremont. Memorial contributions may be made to Schuylkill County Fireman's Historical Society, 105 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, PA 17976.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 16, 2020
