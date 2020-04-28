Home

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
John C. "Jack" Lipshaw

John C. "Jack" Lipshaw Obituary
John C. "Jack" Lipshaw, 73, of Frackville, passed away April 23 in his residence.

He was the husband of Josephine P. (Heiler) Lipshaw for 43 years. Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Peter and Emma (Rogers) Lipshaw. Jack was an independent truck driver from 1979 to 2004 upon his retirement driving for various companies over his career.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Peter, Harry and Clyde Lipshaw; sisters, Mary, Frances, Rosalie, Elizabeth, Theresa and Pat.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sons, Richard F. Lipshaw, Frackville, John C. Lipshaw Jr., De Moines, Iowa; daughter, Stacey A. Lipshaw, Frackville; grandchildren, Robert Monger and Sam Guise.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, in Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Church Cemetery, 29 Cemetery Road, Shenandoah. Mark J. Hummel & Cramp Hummel Funeral Homes, Reading, has charge of his arrangements. Online condolences, photos and memories can be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com, 610-375-4337.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
