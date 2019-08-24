Home

David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
John C. Williams Obituary
John C. Williams, 55, of Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday morning.

Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, he was a son of the late William and Ruth (Hornberger) Williams.

He attended Shenandoah Valley High School and had worked for and retired from InfraSource Installations as an underground utilities installer.

He was a member of Laborers Union No. 158 and Heights Fire Company in Shenandoah Heights, where he liked hanging out with the usual suspects.

He was an avid fan of the Phillies and the Oakland Raiders and enjoyed camping, fishing, going to the casino and traveling. He was a friend to everyone and up for anything.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Williams.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, the former Karen Valentine; a daughter, Ashley Longo and her husband, Joseph; a son, Michael and his fiancee, April, all of Shenandoah Heights; grandchildren, Aiden and Tommy Longo; stepchildren, Nick and James Barnish, and Lauren Valentine; step-grandchildren, Elliot Long, Owen Macauley and Travis Barnish; a brother, Charles "Chuckie" Williams, of Mahanoy City.

Relatives and friends are invited to call and visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. In lieu of flowers, expressions of your sympathy can be directed to the funeral home. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
