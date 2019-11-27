|
|
John Charles "Jack" Oakley, 74, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Pottsville, April 14, 1945, he was a son of the late Charles John and Dorothea Clare (Walley) Oakley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pamela Miller Oakley.
Jack was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1963, and East Stroudsburg University, Class of 1967. He was employed as a teacher at Blue Mountain school district for 38 years. Jack also served as an assistant football and assistant wrestling coach for Blue Mountain for many years. He was of the Protestant faith. Jack was a member of PSEA, NEA and East Ward Social Club, Schuylkill Haven. He was also instrumental in starting the summer softball program.
In addition to his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Helen Becker Oakley, and a sister, Doris Joan Oakley.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by four daughters, Jill Oakley Svenson and husband, Kevin, of Auburn, Jennifer Oakley Kramer and husband, Greg, of Cressona, Jessica Oakley Padfield and husband, Dean, of Saint Clair, and Jaclyn Oakley Szempruch and husband, Jonathan, of Mount Bethel; grandchildren, Kristian Svenson, active duty Marine Corps, and wife, Alexis, Kassidy Svenson, Kennedy Kramer and Natalie Szempruch; a sister, Jean Carol Oakley, of Oakland, Calif.; and a nephew, John Oakley.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with Pastor Jim Shields officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At his family's request, donations in Jack's memory may be sent to Schuylkill EMS, 320 N. Ninth St., Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2019