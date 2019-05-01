Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Collier Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Collier Lewis died peacefully in Philadelphia, Pa., under the care of a most supportive University of Pennsylvania Hospital staff. Although his death was quite sudden and unexpected, he died surrounded by his loved ones.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Nadine (Tom) Jones Cook, of Pottsville; his father, Bernard Lewis, of Pottsville; and his younger brother, Peter Lewis, of Pottsville.



John is survived by his wife, Denise Carmella Tartaglia Lewis, of Brigantine, N.J.; elder daughter, Kristen Watts, of Wallingford, Pa.; younger daughter, Natalie Nesbitt; and son-in-law, Zach Nesbitt, of West Caln, Pa.; older brother, Gregory Lewis, of Reading; younger sister Kim (Rick) Wildermuth, of Pine Grove; younger brother, Tom Cook, of Schuylkill Haven; younger sister, Linda (Chris) Hartshorn, of Pottsville; and countless nieces, nephews, family and friends.



John was born June 6, 1950, in Pottsville, to Bernard and Nadine Lewis.



He graduated from Pottsville Area High School in 1969 and later the National School of Health Technology with a degree in dental technology. He proudly served as a weatherman in the Navy for four years. He later became a self-employed dental technician (Oral Gems) and remained a master tradesman for more than 40 years.



He married Denise Tartaglia in 1975. The couple later had two beautiful children, and both John and Denise spent their marriage making sure their daughters grew to become independent, successful, caring, respectful women. John doted on his daughters until his death, as well as his three grandchildren, Phoenix Louis Watts, 5, Robin "Robbie" Nesbitt, 4, and Henry John Nesbitt, 1. His family remembers him as a fun-loving, endearing man whom people trusted and greatly admired.



John was a skilled dental technician, working beside the same dentists to whom he devoted his life's work. He was a generous man who loved people absolutely and prided himself as a lover of humanity. He was passionate about a more positive political climate in America, healthy foods and supplements and especially in helping others achieve their full potential. He enjoyed basking in the sun, fishing, making homemade wine, jarring homemade tomato sauce every summer, gardening, karaoke, music, enjoying a good meal and, most of all, spending quality time with his daughters and grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's Final Commendation and Farewell Graveside Service at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gift donations to The Penn Fund in Mr. Lewis' name. See https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/ for more information. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Mr. John Collier Lewis died peacefully in Philadelphia, Pa., under the care of a most supportive University of Pennsylvania Hospital staff. Although his death was quite sudden and unexpected, he died surrounded by his loved ones.He was preceded in death by his mother, Nadine (Tom) Jones Cook, of Pottsville; his father, Bernard Lewis, of Pottsville; and his younger brother, Peter Lewis, of Pottsville.John is survived by his wife, Denise Carmella Tartaglia Lewis, of Brigantine, N.J.; elder daughter, Kristen Watts, of Wallingford, Pa.; younger daughter, Natalie Nesbitt; and son-in-law, Zach Nesbitt, of West Caln, Pa.; older brother, Gregory Lewis, of Reading; younger sister Kim (Rick) Wildermuth, of Pine Grove; younger brother, Tom Cook, of Schuylkill Haven; younger sister, Linda (Chris) Hartshorn, of Pottsville; and countless nieces, nephews, family and friends.John was born June 6, 1950, in Pottsville, to Bernard and Nadine Lewis.He graduated from Pottsville Area High School in 1969 and later the National School of Health Technology with a degree in dental technology. He proudly served as a weatherman in the Navy for four years. He later became a self-employed dental technician (Oral Gems) and remained a master tradesman for more than 40 years.He married Denise Tartaglia in 1975. The couple later had two beautiful children, and both John and Denise spent their marriage making sure their daughters grew to become independent, successful, caring, respectful women. John doted on his daughters until his death, as well as his three grandchildren, Phoenix Louis Watts, 5, Robin "Robbie" Nesbitt, 4, and Henry John Nesbitt, 1. His family remembers him as a fun-loving, endearing man whom people trusted and greatly admired.John was a skilled dental technician, working beside the same dentists to whom he devoted his life's work. He was a generous man who loved people absolutely and prided himself as a lover of humanity. He was passionate about a more positive political climate in America, healthy foods and supplements and especially in helping others achieve their full potential. He enjoyed basking in the sun, fishing, making homemade wine, jarring homemade tomato sauce every summer, gardening, karaoke, music, enjoying a good meal and, most of all, spending quality time with his daughters and grandchildren.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's Final Commendation and Farewell Graveside Service at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gift donations to The Penn Fund in Mr. Lewis' name. See https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/ for more information. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close