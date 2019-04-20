Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Chiodo. View Sign





Born in Mount Carbon, May 19, 1927, he was a son of the late Rosa Ferraiolo and Antonio Chiodo.



He was a member of St. Patrick R.C.C and a member of the former St. Joseph Parish.



John worked at the Pottsville Farmers Market for 14 years, Aetna Steel and at intermediate school as a janitor.



He was very active in the Pottsville community. He was a 50-plus year member of the Knights of Columbus Schuylkill Assembly Council 431, where he was a past grand knight and also, a fourth-degree Knights of Columbus; a 50-plus year member of the Humane Fire Company and Sons of Italy; a 20-plus year member of the Travelers Protect Association; and the sergeant of arms for AFL-CIO.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Chiodo; brothers, Carl, Anthony, Angelo and Sam.



John is survived by several nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and -nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at at St. Patrick R.C.C., 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward J. O'Connor as celebrant. A viewing will held from 9: 30 a.m. until the procession leaves for the church Tuesday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in John's memory be sent to the Knights of Columbus, 106 N. Sixth St., Pottsville, PA 17901.



