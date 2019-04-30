Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Lipsett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John D. Lipsett, 76, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Minersville, passed away Thursday, April 25, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



John was born in Pottsville, on March 1, 1943, a son of the late Loretta Tobin and Joseph E. Lipsett Sr. He was the husband of Rose Ann Kubilus Lipsett.



He was a member of the former St. Kieran's Church of Heckscherville and a graduate of Nativity BVM High School.



He served in the Navy. He attended the Control Data Institute for Computer Technology. He was employed as an Information Technologist at UNISYS. Afterwards, he was then a truck driver for Miners Fuel, where he was known as JD on the CB radio. He also worked for Tobash Home Heating in Schuylkill Haven until his retirement.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph E. Lipsett Jr., Richard Leroy Lipsett, James Lipsett; sisters, Catherine Williams, Mary Barr, Helen McAloose, Geraldine Brennan, Lucy Pogirski, Julia Campion and Anna Marshall. Also preceded by grandchildren, Sean and Anyia Lipsett.



John is survived by his wife, Rose; a daughter, Denise, wife of Neil McShea; two sons, Daniel Lipsett and his companion, Melissa Brodt and David, husband of Marie Lipsett. John is also survived by a sister, Loretta McAloose; his grandchildren, Kevin, Collin and Kyran Lipsett, Julia and Maggie McShea, Joseph and Austin Womer; and John's canine companion, Sweet Pea.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, with Monsignor William E. Handges officiating. A visitation will be held with calling hours from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Hillside SPCA, 5 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA or St. Michael the Archangel Memorial Fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





John D. Lipsett, 76, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Minersville, passed away Thursday, April 25, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.John was born in Pottsville, on March 1, 1943, a son of the late Loretta Tobin and Joseph E. Lipsett Sr. He was the husband of Rose Ann Kubilus Lipsett.He was a member of the former St. Kieran's Church of Heckscherville and a graduate of Nativity BVM High School.He served in the Navy. He attended the Control Data Institute for Computer Technology. He was employed as an Information Technologist at UNISYS. Afterwards, he was then a truck driver for Miners Fuel, where he was known as JD on the CB radio. He also worked for Tobash Home Heating in Schuylkill Haven until his retirement.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph E. Lipsett Jr., Richard Leroy Lipsett, James Lipsett; sisters, Catherine Williams, Mary Barr, Helen McAloose, Geraldine Brennan, Lucy Pogirski, Julia Campion and Anna Marshall. Also preceded by grandchildren, Sean and Anyia Lipsett.John is survived by his wife, Rose; a daughter, Denise, wife of Neil McShea; two sons, Daniel Lipsett and his companion, Melissa Brodt and David, husband of Marie Lipsett. John is also survived by a sister, Loretta McAloose; his grandchildren, Kevin, Collin and Kyran Lipsett, Julia and Maggie McShea, Joseph and Austin Womer; and John's canine companion, Sweet Pea.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, with Monsignor William E. Handges officiating. A visitation will be held with calling hours from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Hillside SPCA, 5 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA or St. Michael the Archangel Memorial Fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close