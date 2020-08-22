Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
John D. Moyer

John D. Moyer Obituary

John D. Moyer, 82, of Valley View, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

He was born Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1937, in Valley View, a son of the late Melvin A. Moyer and the late Mary O. (Heller) Moyer.

He was a 1955 graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.

He served in the Army.

John was the owner of the former Moyer's Hardware, Valley View. He served as a deputy game warden for the PA Game Commission, and retried from the PA Army National Guard, and then worked as an attendant for Buffington-Reed Funeral Home.

He was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.

He was also a member of VFW Post 8237 and American Legion Post 575, both of Valley View, and the Grundsau Lodge.

John enjoyed hunting and fishing, beekeeping, working at the funeral home, breakfast at Traci's Place and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline E. (Gribbin) Moyer, to whom he was married for 63 years. He is also survived by two daughters, Cindy L. Moyer, of Valley View, and Elizabeth A. Stutzman and her husband, Bruce, of Valley View; two grandsons, John M. Stutzman, of Valley View, and Evan R. Moyer and his fianceé, Brittany Eichert, of Valley View; great-granddaughter, Colbie J. Moyer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020
