John David Troup, 45, of Pottsville, passed away with his loving family by his side Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Pottsville, Feb. 24, 1974, he was a son of the late Linda May Bowman Troup and Dennis Lamar Troup, who survives him in Pottsville.
John attended Pottsville schools and worked as a bartender and general laborer. He was an avid pool player and belonged to many pool leagues.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two sons, Charles and John Jr.; a daughter, Linda; his companion, Nickey Wynn; three brothers, Daniel, Dennis Jr. and his wife, Jen, and Keith, all of Pottsville; a sister, Denise Neikirk and her husband, Phil, North Carolina; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Pastor Kenton Martin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 22, 2019