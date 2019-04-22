Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Troup. View Sign

John David Troup, 45, of Pottsville, passed away with his loving family by his side Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born in Pottsville, Feb. 24, 1974, he was a son of the late Linda May Bowman Troup and Dennis Lamar Troup, who survives him in Pottsville.



John attended Pottsville schools and worked as a bartender and general laborer. He was an avid pool player and belonged to many pool leagues.



In addition to his father, he is survived by two sons, Charles and John Jr.; a daughter, Linda; his companion, Nickey Wynn; three brothers, Daniel, Dennis Jr. and his wife, Jen, and Keith, all of Pottsville; a sister, Denise Neikirk and her husband, Phil, North Carolina; aunts, uncles and cousins.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Pastor Kenton Martin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.



208 Pike Street

Port Carbon , PA 17965

