Obituary Flowers John E. Horst, 81, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Berks County, passed away Monday, June 10, at Laurel Center, Hamburg.



John was born in Stouchsburg, Aug. 2, 1937, a son of the late Edna Rebecca Bare and John Stamm Horst.



He was the husband of Patricia A. Frye Horst. They married on Dec. 29, 1985.



He was a graduate of Wilson High School, Class of 1955, and served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard as an Airman 2nd Class. John was employed as a field engineer for National Cash Register in Reading. He retired after 30 years in 1993.



In addition to Patricia, his wife of 33 years, John is survived by his stepdaughter, Lisa, wife of Randy Kramer; his grandchildren, Peggy, Angelo, Shawn, Kassidy and Connor.



A Celebration of Life service for John will be held at noon Saturday, June 15, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. Memorial gathering will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.



