|
|
John E. Kohr, 72, of Bridge Street, Tremont, died Sunday, Oct. 13, at home.
He was born at the Pottsville Hospital, Jan. 11, 1946, a son of the Late Clarence "Mike" Kohr and Dora Harner Kohr Schneck.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Tremont, where he was a former councilman and member of the cemetery board.
He was a 50-year active member of Tremont Fire Company No. 1, a 27-year active member of the Donaldson Fire Company, a former Tremont Borough councilman and was president of the Schuylkill County Fire Association. He was formerly act-ive in Boy Scouts in the area.
He was a 1964 graduate of the former Tremont High School and a 1966 graduate of Goldey Beacom College. He retired from Hershey foods after 22 years of employment there.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased, by a stepfather, Clarence Schneck, and a stepbrother, Lee Schneck.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katherine Kimmel Kohr; a son, Michael D. Kohr and his wife, Lyne, of Dover; a stepsister, Carol Behney and her husband, Donald, of Schuylkill Haven; two grandsons, Samuel and Benjamin Kohr, of Dover.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Minnig-Berger Funeral Home in Tremont. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Tremont.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2019