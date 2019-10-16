Home

Minnig-Berger Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Tremont, PA 17981
(570) 695-3153
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Minnig-Berger Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Tremont, PA 17981
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Minnig-Berger Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Tremont, PA 17981
John E. Kohr


1946 - 2019
John E. Kohr Obituary
John E. Kohr, 72, of Bridge Street, Tremont, died Sunday, Oct. 13, at home.

He was born at the Pottsville Hospital, Jan. 11, 1946, a son of the Late Clarence "Mike" Kohr and Dora Harner Kohr Schneck.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Tremont, where he was a former councilman and member of the cemetery board.

He was a 50-year active member of Tremont Fire Company No. 1, a 27-year active member of the Donaldson Fire Company, a former Tremont Borough councilman and was president of the Schuylkill County Fire Association. He was formerly act-ive in Boy Scouts in the area.

He was a 1964 graduate of the former Tremont High School and a 1966 graduate of Goldey Beacom College. He retired from Hershey foods after 22 years of employment there.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased, by a stepfather, Clarence Schneck, and a stepbrother, Lee Schneck.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katherine Kimmel Kohr; a son, Michael D. Kohr and his wife, Lyne, of Dover; a stepsister, Carol Behney and her husband, Donald, of Schuylkill Haven; two grandsons, Samuel and Benjamin Kohr, of Dover.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Minnig-Berger Funeral Home in Tremont. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Tremont.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
