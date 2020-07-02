|
|
John E. "Jack" Witman, 73, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, June 29, at his residence.
Born Dec. 18, 1946, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Dorothy (Luckenbill) and Earl Witman.
He was the husband of Kathleen J. (Houchek) Witman.
Jack was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School. Then he attended Mansfield University, where he received his bachelor's degree in education. He was employed at Blue Mountain High School as a history teacher.
Jack is survived by three daughters, Suzanne Campillo, wife of Douglas, and their children, Isabella and Andres, of Lafeyette, Calif., Jacquelyn Reese, wife of Victor, and their daughter, Victoria, of Catskill, N.Y., and Kathryn Witman and her children, Jacob and Madison, of Friedensburg; a brother, David Witman, husband of Cheryl, of Orwigsburg; a sister, Dottie (Witman) Echevarria, wife of Elliot, Orlando, Fla.
Jack was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State fan. He loved spending time with his wife and having his three daughters and their families home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To extend condolence visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2020