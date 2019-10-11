Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for John Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Moran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Moran Obituary
John F. Moran, 76, of Pottsville, died Wednesday evening at Schuylkill Center Genesis Eldercare.

Born Sept. 25, 1943, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Ivy B. (Martin) Moran.

John was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Pottsville, where he was a trustee and head usher for many years. He was a 1962 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. While serving in Vietnam, he was stationed on the USS Pine Island, a seaplane tender. John retired from OMNOVA Solutions, Auburn, after forty-plus years of employment.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William M., Joseph B., Thomas P., Francis R., James J.; and a sister, Geraldine Moran Robinson.

John is survived by a son, Craig D. Moran, Pottsville; brothers, Patrick D. and Dennis M.; sisters, Mary E. Moran, Joan M. Wagner and Jeannette H. Furness, all of Pottsville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 West Market St., Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held on the grounds of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. The family would prefer donations be made in John's memory to either The First Baptist Church, 701 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, or The Minersville EMS, 25 North St., Minersville, PA 17954. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of John.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now