John F. Moran, 76, of Pottsville, died Wednesday evening at Schuylkill Center Genesis Eldercare.
Born Sept. 25, 1943, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Ivy B. (Martin) Moran.
John was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Pottsville, where he was a trustee and head usher for many years. He was a 1962 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. While serving in Vietnam, he was stationed on the USS Pine Island, a seaplane tender. John retired from OMNOVA Solutions, Auburn, after forty-plus years of employment.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William M., Joseph B., Thomas P., Francis R., James J.; and a sister, Geraldine Moran Robinson.
John is survived by a son, Craig D. Moran, Pottsville; brothers, Patrick D. and Dennis M.; sisters, Mary E. Moran, Joan M. Wagner and Jeannette H. Furness, all of Pottsville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 West Market St., Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held on the grounds of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. The family would prefer donations be made in John's memory to either The First Baptist Church, 701 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, or The Minersville EMS, 25 North St., Minersville, PA 17954. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of John.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 11, 2019