Obituary

John F. Motto, 79, of Manheim and formerly of Minersville, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.



Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John A. and Anna Barkasi Motto.



John was the loving husband of Sally A. Fitzpatrick Motto, and they observed their 50th wedding anniversary this month.



In 2001, John retired from Alcoa where he had worked more than 33 years at both the Lancaster and Lebanon facilities.



John proudly served in the Air Force.



He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lancaster, and the Germania Band Club, Manheim.



He and his wife also enjoyed traveling throughout the years. John had a life-long passion for his family and cherished the time he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.



Preceding him in death was a sister, Helen Granito.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, Sally, are three daughters, Elizabeth, wife of Philip Colonna of North Wales, Kathleen, wife of Thomas Schaffner of Collegeville and Kimberly, wife of Natalie Bishop of Ossining, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Philip "PJ," Michael, MacKenna, Grace and Zachary; a sister, Martha, wife of Thomas Walter of Jacksonville, Fla.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, with Father Steven Arena as the celebrant. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, and again from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in John's memory to a . The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, is in charge of ar-rangements. To send the family online condolences, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

John F. Motto, 79, of Manheim and formerly of Minersville, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John A. and Anna Barkasi Motto.John was the loving husband of Sally A. Fitzpatrick Motto, and they observed their 50th wedding anniversary this month.In 2001, John retired from Alcoa where he had worked more than 33 years at both the Lancaster and Lebanon facilities.John proudly served in the Air Force.He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lancaster, and the Germania Band Club, Manheim.He and his wife also enjoyed traveling throughout the years. John had a life-long passion for his family and cherished the time he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.Preceding him in death was a sister, Helen Granito.Surviving, in addition to his wife, Sally, are three daughters, Elizabeth, wife of Philip Colonna of North Wales, Kathleen, wife of Thomas Schaffner of Collegeville and Kimberly, wife of Natalie Bishop of Ossining, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Philip "PJ," Michael, MacKenna, Grace and Zachary; a sister, Martha, wife of Thomas Walter of Jacksonville, Fla.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, with Father Steven Arena as the celebrant. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, and again from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in John's memory to a . The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, is in charge of ar-rangements. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Buch Funeral Home, Inc. - Manheim

21 Market Square PA

Manheim , PA 17545

(717) 665-4341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations