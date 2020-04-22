|
|
John F. "Jack" Pisco, 84, of Minersville, passed away Sunday, April 19, at his home.
Jack was born May 1, 1935, in Pottsville, a son of the late Geneieve (Sincavage) and Michael Pisco.
He was the husband of Elaine (Machita) Pisco.
He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1953.
He was a veteran, having served in the Marine Corps He was formerly employed at ALCOA and Cressona Aluminum. He was a past member of Minersville Lions Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Chabot and Pat Ralston, and a brother, Michael Pisco.
Jack is survived by a daughter, Lori, wife of Dr. Mark Snyder, of Minersville; a son, John, husband of Annette Pisco, of Avon Lake, Ohio. He is also survived by a brother, David, husband of Kathy Pisco, of West Lawn; grandchildren, Kyle Pisco, of Cleveland, Ohio, Connor Pisco, of Cleveland, Ohio, Lindsey Snyder, of Grand Junction, Colo., and Aaron Snyder, of Minersville; nieces and nephews.
As a member of the Marine Corps, he was stationed in several locations, including Paris Island, S.C.; Camp Lejune, N.C.; and Bellows Air Force Base, Oahu, Hawaii.
After serving time with the Marine Corps, he was then honorably discharged as a lance corporal in July of 1963. He loved to polka dance, was an avid Minersville sports fan, enjoyed Penn State football, adored his grandchildren, crafts, playing cards and he loved to walk.
Jack and his wife, Elaine, were very happily married for 58 years.
Due to current restrictions, all services are private. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, www.pawoundedwarriors.org. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 22, 2020