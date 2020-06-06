|
John F. Tinari Sr., 68, of Sugarloaf, formerly of Girardville and Schuylkill Haven, died June 3 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born at the former Ashland State General Hospital, he was a son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Wood) Tinari Sr.
He was a 1971 graduate of North Schuylkill High School. John retired after 25 years at Motor Trans in Hazleton, driving motor coach taking senior groups to casinos, dinner shows and week vacations to various states. He then drove shuttle bus for Bloomsburg University, driving students around campus, but not without his jokes and laughter to all groups.
John was a member of Sons of America Legion in Hazleton, and a member of St. John Boscoe Catholic Church in Conyngham. John played his drums in many bands for years and then as a disc jockey known as Logo DJ. John was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a brother, Joseph Tinari Jr., and a sister, Joann Loftus
Survivors include his wife, Christine Humes Tinari, just celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary on May 20, 2020; his daughters, Christine, wife of James Warcholak, of York Haven, and Tracy Tinari, of Schuylkill Haven; son, John Tinari Jr. and his wife, Rachel, of Paxtang. He leaves seven beautiful grandchildren who he loved, Kaitlyn Tinari, Ileina and Connor Weber, Brandon, Brian and Brooke Warcholak and Aaron Tinari; a sister, Ruthann Onusconage and her husband, John, of Wilburton; loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Following COVID-19/CDC guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to his funeral at 11 a.m. Monday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. The Rev. Craig Zimmerman will officiate. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Monday. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book or for more information.
