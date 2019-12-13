|
|
John Franklin "Jack" Schock, husband, father, pap, 84, of Tuscarora, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at home in the loving care of his family.
Born Monday, May 27, 1935, in Reevesdale, he was a son of the late Norman C. and Anna Marie (Haldeman) Schock.
He was also predeceased by son, James F. Devlin; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Schock, Norman Schock; sister, Joan Thomas.
A 1953 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Jack served honorably in the Marines. He was president of Tuscarora Enterprise, a generational business began by his father, which Jack owned with his siblings. Upon retirement, he worked at Cal's Auto, Hometown, for many years.
Jack was an original member of Advent Lutheran Church of Tuscarora, and upon its closing joined Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tamaqua. He was a lifetime member of Tuscarora Fire Company and ardent Philadelphia Eagles fan. Sunday rides with Mary and his children became folk lore.
Jack was devoted to Mary and their family.
He is survived by his wife of forty-four years and love of his life, Mary L. (Brennan) Schock, whom he adored and reminded daily of his love for her; daughters, Kim Kurinec, wife of Michael, of Walnutport, Patricia A. Rascavage, wife of Michael, of Tuscarora, Kathleen A. Devlin, wife of Gil Godfrey, of Drums, Kelly M. Powell, wife of Ed, of Schnecksville; sons, Morrell Devlin III and his wife, Lisa, of Dallas, Garth T. Devlin, of New Philadelphia, Thorn C. Devlin and his wife, Heidi, of Tamaqua; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Coleman, of Bath; brothers, Ronald Schock, of Tamaqua, David Schock and his wife, Louise, of Tamaqua; nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550. A funeral service will be at noon Monday, Dec. 16, from the funeral home. The Rev. Cindy White will officiate. Friends may call on the morning of services from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment with military honors will be in St. Bertha's R.C.C. Cemetery, Tuscarora. Memorials in his name to McKayla Ann Wall Memorial Scholarship Fund, Fritz Financial, 38 Medical Crossings Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences or a fond memory of Jack may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 13, 2019