|
|
John G. Devine, a retired official of the FBI, died Nov. 15, 2019.
Born Dec. 15, 1923, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Gilbert C. and Edna M. Wolfe Devine.
He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Metzinger Devine, to whom he was married 49 years; his parents; a brother, Robert E. Devine; sisters, Elaine Devine Evans, Jean Devine Brennan, LaRue Devine Rice and Evelyn Devine Oliver.
Devine was a graduate of Ashland High School, Class of 1942, and Susquehanna University, Class of 1949. While at Susquehanna, he played football and basketball and served as a captain in each sport. He did graduate work at George Washington University, the University of Maryland and New York University.
He was a veteran of World War II, having served with the Marine Corps, earning ribbons for the Peleliu Campaign in the South Pacific area of operations, as well as on Leyte and Samar in the Philippines, which included the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal (with three battle stars), Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Army Presidential Unit Commendation, Battle Honors-Philippines, Philippines Liberation Medal and the Philippines Presidential Unit Citation.
Following graduation from college, he served as a teacher and football and track coach at Bladensburg High School in Maryland and later as football and track coach at Ashland High School. He was a graduate of the FBI Academy, Quantico, Va., and during a 28-year career with the bureau served in an investigative capacity in various divisions around the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. He also served as a firearms instructor at the FBI Academy; in the Administrative and Inspection Divisions at FBI headquarters, Washington, D.C., and in charge of Field Divisions in Anchorage, Alaska, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Portland, Ore., and New Haven, Conn.
Following retirement from the FBI, he was appointed by Connecticut Gov. Ella Grasso to the newly created position of executive director of the Division of Special Revenue for the state. In an article covering the appointment, The New York Times dubbed him the Czar of Gambling in Connecticut, which at that time had more forms of gambling than any other state in the country. He went on to a 10- year career as director of security and administration for Combustion Engineering, Inc., a multinational energy engineering company headquartered in Stamford, Conn. On his retirement from that position, he and his family returned to Ashland.
He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Ashland, where he served as president of Congregation Council on several occasions. He was a life member of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, served as president of that organization, and also served as chairman of the Former Agents of the FBI Foundation. He was a charter and life member of the International Security Management Association; member of American Legion Post 434 and VFW Post 7654, both of Ashland, and the First Marine Division Association, Oceanside, Calif.
He served as a trustee of the Ashland Regional Medical Center Foundation; director of the Brock Cemetery Association; director of Ashland Community Enterprise (Pioneer Tunnel) and charter member and director of Ashland Downtown Inc. He was also a member of the Northern Anthracite Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
He is survived by daughters, Tracy Devine Buckley with husband, Fletcher, New York City, and Andrea Devine Dunton with husband, John, Lewisburg; son, John Gill Devine, of Ashland; granddaughter, Ava Leigh Dunton, Lewisburg; sister, Audrey Ladley, Jenkintown; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, North Ninth Street, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Interment in Brock Cemetery, Ashland. Visitation at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post 434, 505 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. kullfuneral.com
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 19, 2019