John G. Kutz, 92, of Mexico Road, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Geisinger St. Luke's, Orwigsburg.
Born Sept. 24, 1927, in Washington Township, he was a son of the late Raymond and Esther Zerbe Kutz.
He attended Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, Pine Grove.
John owned and operated Kutz Sawmill.
He loved and raised fox hounds, loved fox and deer hunting, Gene Autry, reading his Bible and was a member of Foxhunters Association. He owned a hunting cabin in Washington Township.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Arlene Herring Kutz; three brothers, Amos, Samuel and Laban Kutz; two sisters, Mary Mease and Leah Rutter.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Mary Heiser Kutz; two daughters, Linda and husband, Gary Leibensperger, of Cressona, Jayne and husband, Frank Wagner, of Schuylkill Haven; a son, Dale Boyer and his partner, Leo Eisenhart, of Reading; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a brother, David Kutz, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Richard Hoffman officiating. There will be a viewing from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Manbeck's Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, c/o Lois Lehman, 26 Pine Hill Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 11, 2020