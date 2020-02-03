|
John "Jack" Grosser, 74, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born Nov. 29, 1945, in Gordon, he was a son of the late Raymond E. and Catherine (Geist) Grosser.
He graduated from Ashland High School and worked as a painter all of his working life, last working for Evans Painting, Ashland, until retirement.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mae E. Grosser, and two brothers, Walter and Raymond Grosser.
Surviving are two sisters, Shirley, wife of Robert Bernard, Apopka, Fla., and Jeanetter, wife of Donald Kessler, of Vienna,Va; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland with Pastor Susan Hocking officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment in Barry E.C. Cemetery, Barry Township. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
