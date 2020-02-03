Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Grosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Grosser


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Grosser Obituary
John "Jack" Grosser, 74, of Ashland, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born Nov. 29, 1945, in Gordon, he was a son of the late Raymond E. and Catherine (Geist) Grosser.

He graduated from Ashland High School and worked as a painter all of his working life, last working for Evans Painting, Ashland, until retirement.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mae E. Grosser, and two brothers, Walter and Raymond Grosser.

Surviving are two sisters, Shirley, wife of Robert Bernard, Apopka, Fla., and Jeanetter, wife of Donald Kessler, of Vienna,Va; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland with Pastor Susan Hocking officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment in Barry E.C. Cemetery, Barry Township. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -