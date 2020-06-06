|
John H. Anspach, 63, of Natures Road, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at home.
Born Nov. 29, 1956, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Edward and Betty Brobst Anspach.
He was a 1974 graduate of Pine Grove High School and member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
He was an Army veteran.
John worked as an equipment operator and mason tender for Stewart Masonry in Lebanon for 24 years.
He enjoyed working outdoors and did most of his life. He loved to hunt, especially with his nephew, Josh, and was a member of the NRA.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Bonnie Heim.
John was the best husband ever to his wife of 34 years, Lisa Spatz Anspach. Also surviving are a brother, Christopher Anspach, of Pine Grove; a niece, Tara Yost, of Pine Grove; nephews, Joshua Anspach and Tyler Anspach, both of Pine Grove, Brandon Heim, of Orwigsburg; great-nieces and -nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in memory of his fur babies, Carmel and Tooty. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
