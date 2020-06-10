|
John H. Anspach, 63, of Natures Road, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at home.
There will be a viewing starting at noon and ending promptly at 12:45 p.m. today, June 10, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. We require following social distancing and CDC guidelines at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2020