H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
View Map
John H. Anspach


1956 - 2020
John H. Anspach Obituary
John H. Anspach, 63, of Natures Road, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at home.

There will be a viewing starting at noon and ending promptly at 12:45 p.m. today, June 10, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. We require following social distancing and CDC guidelines at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2020
