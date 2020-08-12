Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
John H. "Bruno" Craig

John H. "Bruno" Craig Obituary

John H. "Burno" Craig, 62, of New Philadelphia, passed away with his loving family by his side Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his home.

Born Nov. 20, 1957, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John H. and Mary Ann (Shamus) Craig.

John worked as a laborer and fabricator in construction and last worked for OMNOVA, Auburn. John loved going fishing and golfing and was a sports enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda C. Craig-Fogarty.

John is survived by two daughters, Candice Craig and Crystle Craig; three grandchildren, Shayne, Laura and Dylan; two brothers, Robert and Joseph Craig; three sisters, Beverly Nally, Denise Killeen and Kimberly Craig; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to either or to The . Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
