John H. Lloyd, 92, of Palo Alto, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Laurel Center Nursing Home in Hamburg.
Born in Cumbola, on July 7, 1927, he was a son of the late Arthur and Ruth (Neithamer) Lloyd.
John was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1945. He worked as a bindary foreman at Pottsville Box Corp. and then for Standard Offset Printing in Reading.
John was a member of Christ Church in McKeansburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Doris H. (Harron) Lloyd, who died on May 16, 2016, and a sister, Mary Seltzer.
John is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Fisher and her husband, Edward, Lewistown Valley; two grandsons, Christopher E. Fisher and his wife, Tamra, Mohnton, and Timothy J. Fisher and his wife, Kate, Auburn; two nephews, John Seltzer, Washington, and Edward Seltzer, Florida; a niece.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Schuylkill Memorial Park in Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Sunny Stock officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John's memory to either Christ Church, 6 S. Race St., New Ringgold, PA 17960 or to Zion Valley Christian Preschool, 489 Valley Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252. The Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
