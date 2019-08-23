|
|
John H. Montgomery, 84, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, at his home.
John was born in Pottsville, Dec. 8, 1934, a son of the late Anna (Stewart) and John D. Montgomery. He was the widower of Eleanor J. (Fisher) Montgomery, who died Dec. 15, 2010.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville.
He served in the Marines for 22 years, having served in Vietnam. He had been employed by the Pottsville Area School District as a bus driver and maintenance personnel.
He was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 180, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Post 67, Marine Corps League, Pottsville Joint Veterans Council, Saint Clair Old Timers Association and Yorkville Hose and Fire-Rescue Company.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Eleanor, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stewart Montgomery.
John is survived by two daughters, Jean and Debra Montgomery, and a son, Kevin Montgomery. John is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with S. Regnal Leibensperger officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, as well as Tuesday morning until the time of service. Interment with military honors will be in Mount Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 23, 2019