Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Montgomery Obituary
John H. Montgomery, 84, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, at his home.

A religious service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with S. Regnal Leibensperger officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday as well as Tuesday morning until the time of service. Interment with military honors will be in Mount Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now