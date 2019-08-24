|
John H. Montgomery, 84, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, at his home.
A religious service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with S. Regnal Leibensperger officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday as well as Tuesday morning until the time of service. Interment with military honors will be in Mount Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Zion Lutheran Church, Minersville. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 24, 2019