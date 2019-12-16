|
|
John H. Schickram, Tamaqua businessman and civic leader, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home on Ryan Avenue in Hometown while in the loving care of his family.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol A. (DeLay) Schickram; daughters, Amy Lynn Rarick and her husband, Edward, of Franklin Township, and Johnna Schickram, of Tamaqua; sister, Debra Kay Radishofski and her husband, David, of Hazleton; brothers, Wayne H. Schickram and his wife, Louise, of Tamaqua, and Craig W. Schickram, of Weatherly; his grandsons whom he adored, Ian and Aiden; nieces and nephews.
A 1967 graduate of Tamaqua High School, John enlisted in the Coast Guard. While serving in the Coast Guard, John attended damage control school at Governors Island in New York. He took carpentry, plumbing, masonry and fiberglass boat repair courses. John had further training in biological and chemical warfare, and firefighting in Philadelphia. He served on oceanographic expeditions, at weather stations and a tour of duty in Vietnam. John received the National Defense Medal, Coast Guard Good Conduct Medal, Navy and Coast Guard Combat Action Ribbon, Coast Guard Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Battle Efficiency Award, Unit Commendation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Citation, Vietnam Defense, Overseas Service, Sea Service, American Defense, Cold War Victory and Shellback Commemorative medals. John rose to the rank of E-6 before being honorably discharged.
Returning home from the Coast Guard, John worked at William F. Schickram Trucking, owned by his grandfather and father. Upon acquiring the family business, John expanded to excavation, welding and the operation of Schickram's Car Wash & U-Haul of Tamaqua, which he operated for 17 years. John received a proclamation from the mayor of Tamaqua, naming March 5, 1997, John Schickram Day for his generous contributions to the community police department.
John was affiliated with numerous fraternal and civic organizations. He was past member of the Gnaden Huetten Hospital Board, having served on the finance and grounds committees, former bank director of Miners National Bank, Heritage National Bank and Main Street Bank of Pottsville. He was a former Rush Township supervisor, having served as road master, Rush Township Zoning Board and as delegate to Schuylkill Land Fill. John was past master and past trustee of Tamaqua Masonic Lodge 238 and vice president of the Temple Association. He was a member of the lodge's blood and organ donor program. He was a past high priest and past trustee of Tamaqua Chapter 177 and past grand principal sojourner of the Grand Chapter of Pa. A member of the Council of Anointed Kings, and Hillbilly Degree of Lehigh County, Sovereign Order of Knights Preceptor, past master of Valley Council 352 of Allied Masonic Degrees, past thrice illustrious master of Council 62 of Hazleton, past commander of Ivanhoe Commandeers 31 of Mahanoy City, Knights of the York Cross of Honor and a member of Mary Conclave Knights of the Red Cross of Constantine. He was a life member of Joshua Association. A 32 Degree and MSA Mason, also past sovereign prince and past most wise master and presently trustee serving on the kitchen committee of the Bloomsburg Consistory and life member. The seventh Division Past Commanders Line Officers Association, 45th Masonic "Tuie Club," Rajah Shrine Temple in Reading, Rajah Legion of Honor, Schuylkill County Shrine Club, Lehighton Order of Eastern Star and York Rite College 11. He was a life member of Grand Commandery Eye Foundation, past grand Tall Cedar of Schuylkill County Forest 50, life member of Knights Masonic Council 72. Past exalted and past trustee of Tamaqua Elks, member of National Elks Foundation, past commander, and past trustee of Tamaqua American Legion. Member of Carbon County 40 & 8 Club, Tower City Moose Lodge, Tamaqua Lions Club and past director, Chartered member of Independent Order of Odd fellows and Past Noble Vice of Tamaqua. Coaldale , Chartered member of Tamaqua Amvets and Last Man Club. Life member of Vietnam War Inc. Order of Cooties, Pup Tent 31. Served as past engineer, past trustee and pensioned member of the East End Fire Company of Tamaqua. Served as aerial foreman of the Tamaqua Fire Department, Tamaqua fire police, pensioned member of Hometown Fire Company and life member of New England Fire Company. He was an associate member of FOP Lodge 13.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation services Inc., 655 E. Broad St. Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday. Private interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in John's name may be sent to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 16, 2019